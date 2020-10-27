Cop arrested for torturing youngster in Karachi over motorcycle row  

KARACHI: A cop was arrested on Tuesday after police confirmed his role in a video shared on social media where a youngster could be seen beaten up badly by a group of men over a row on a motorcycle, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Kashmir Colony area of Mehmoodabad in Karachi when police personnel tortured a youngster for not removing his motorcycle from the way.

The video of the incident was shared by ARY NEWS in which a youngster named Usama could be seen tortured badly after he took some time to remove his vehicle from the way.

The arrested accused have been identified as police personnel Haris Niazi, while police claimed that they were also searching for the other cops allegedly involved in torturing a youngster.

“A departmental action will also be taken against the cops involved in the entire episode,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that videos of cops torturing citizens have been shared on social media in the past have and have led to action against the involved personnel.

In one such incident in February this year, an on-duty policeman allegedly tortured a citizen who filmed him while taking bribe from the people.

The incident was reported in Saudabad area of the metropolis where policemen engaged into a scuffle with citizens allegedly over receiving the bribe.

A citizen who filmed the police official, identified as Mushtaq, has been tortured by him. The affected citizen said he was subjected to torture by the police officials in Saudabad over refusing to give bribe.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi took notice of the incident and ordered Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Saudabad to submit an inquiry report into the matter.

