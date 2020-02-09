KARACHI: An on-duty policeman has allegedly tortured a citizen who filmed him while taking bribe from the people, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident was reported in Saudabad area of the metropolis where policemen engaged into a scuffle with citizens allegedly over receiving the bribe.

A citizen who filmed the police official, identified as Mushtaq, has been tortured by him. The affected citizen said he was subjected to torture by the police officials in Saudabad over refusing to give bribe.

The local police station has identified the officials appeared in the footage. Police confirmed that the officials were deployed in the morning in the area which will face interrogation into the incident.

While taking notice of the ARY News’ report, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi ordered Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Saudabad to submit an inquiry report within three days.

The officials are identified as Naveed, Nadeem and Mushtaq. The officer said that the departmental action will be taken against the officials if they were found guilty.

Earlier in December last year, a policeman had viciously tortured a rickshaw driver in Gambat, a Taluka of Sindh’s district of Khairpur.

In a video, the cop can be seen torturing the rickshaw driver in the middle of the city. The tortured man alleged that he was beaten up by the policeman over denial to give him the bribe.

“The cop was openly telling the people, this is how he tortures”, the rickshaw driver alleged.

The affected citizen had appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional Inspector General (AIG) and DIG Sukkur to take notice of the matter and provide him with justice.

