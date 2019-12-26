Policeman tortures rickshaw driver in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: A policeman on Thursday viciously tortured a rickshaw driver in Gambat, a Taluka of Sindh’s district of Khairpur, ARY News reported.

In a video, the cop can be seen torturing the rickshaw driver in the middle of the city. The tortured man alleged that he was beaten-up by the policeman over denial to give him bribe.

“The cop was openly telling the people, this is how he tortures”, the rickshaw driver alleged.

He has appealed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Sukkur to take notice of the matter, and provide him justice.

Read more: Rickshaw driver tortures woman to death in Karachi

In a separate incident of torture that was reported in Faisalabad on June 9, this year, a seven-year-old housemaid was allegedly tortured by her employers in the area.

Maria, who used to work as maid at a house in Nisar colony, was recovered by the local police. She was handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against her employer, Owais and his wife Sonia after medical examination had confirmed the torture inflicted on her.

Comments

comments