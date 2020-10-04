Two muggers caught red-handed in Karachi’s Nazimabad  

KARACHI: Two muggers were on Sunday caught red-handed by citizens while their third accomplice successfully ran away from Nazimabad area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two muggers were caught by the citizens and were beat up badly in Nazimabad Block 3. They were handed over to the police after torture, whose video has also gone viral on social media.

The police said that they had also recovered a motorcycle from their possession and shifted them to the police station for further probe into the matter.

On September 25, Police claimed to have killed a mugger as his other accomplice escaped after they intercepted them near the Sachal area of the city.

According to police, two muggers were intercepted near Sumaira Roundabout in the Sachal area and after an exchange of fire one of them sustained a bullet wound.

“He died on the spot while his other accomplice ran away from the scene,” they said adding that police shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the deceased mugger. The cops have started a search for the other accused in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

