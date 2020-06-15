Citizen shoots dead suspected mugger in Karachi  

KARACHI: A suspected mugger was killed in Karachi on Monday after a citizen opened on him while resisting a mugging bid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, the incident occurred in Bufferzone area of the city and the slain mugger is being identified as Yaqoob.

“His other accomplices were able to flee from the scene after the citizen opened fire on them,” he said as the CCTV footage of the incident also shows them running away from the scene.

The police recovered a pistol and four mobile phones from the custody of the slain mugger.

“He was also involved in a mugging bid in Gulberg area of the city,” said the SSP as police began search for other accomplices involved in the incident.

On 19 November 2019, an alleged dacoit was killed in the Boat Basin area of the city after a citizen offered resistance during a dacoity bid.

Read More: Citizens nab, torture dacoit in Karachi

Initially, police was quoted as saying that a man riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in the Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argument that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating an eye-witnesses account.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. However, after the probe into the incident, it was revealed that the one who died in it was an alleged dacoit.

SSP South said that the motorcyclist, who died in the incident, was an alleged dacoit and was killed when the vehicle driver opened fire on him in return.

Comments

comments