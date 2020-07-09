Web Analytics
Citizens take K-Electric to court over prolonged power cuts, overbilling

KARACHI: Perturbed by unannounced load-shedding and overbilling by K-Electric, a number of citizens have taken the port city’s sole power distributor to the Sindh High Court (SHC).

A two-judge bench of the high court, headed by Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh, will hear a petition filed against the power utility over prolonged power outages and excessive billing as the petitioners’ plea for urgent hearing of the case has been granted.

The citizens submitted in their petition that unannounced load-shedding is ongoing in Karachi with the power distribution company subjecting various areas to up to 12 hours of load-shedding amid hot and humid weather.

They contended that the denizens have grown sick of prolonged load-shedding as no heed is being to the city’s power woes with political parties just playing politics over the issue.

The petitioners pleaded with the high court to restrain K-Electric from resorting to unannounced power cuts and order the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take action against the power utility over such practice and negligence.

