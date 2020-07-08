Six die of electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six people were electrocuted to death in different areas of Karachi following a short spell of moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a child was electrocuted at his house in Muslim Town. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A 30-year-old man died of electrocution near Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi.

A motorcyclist lost his life after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Karsaz area an electric wire fell on them. Police and rescue teams reached at the site and pulled the body from the motorbike. He was died on the spot, said police.

Meanwhile, three other people died from electrocution in Hijrat Colony, Model Colony and Kareemabad.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, a K-Electric spokesperson said that they were aware of the unfortunate incident near Karsaz.

We are aware of an unfortunate incident near Karsaz, Karachi. We are urgently looking into details and investigating. K-Electric’s relevant teams have already been mobilized. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 8, 2020

He said, “We are urgently looking into details and investigating. K-Electric’s relevant teams have already been mobilized.”

