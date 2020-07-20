Citizens nab two teenage dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens in Karachi on Monday foiled a mugging bid and caught two teenage dacoits from Orangi Town area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, two dacoits identified as 17-year-old Faiz and 18-year-old Huraira were caught by citizens from the Iqbal Market area in Orangi Town.

They were beaten up by the estranged mob before the police intervened to rescue them.

“We have recovered weapons from the possession of both young muggers,” the police said and handed them over to Iqbal Market police station for further interrogation.

Incidents of citizens capturing dacoits in Karachi besides being killed or captured by police have occurred frequently.

In January 2020, two alleged dacoits were caught by citizens in the Nazimabad area of Karachi as they tried to mug people in the area.

The dacoits were severely beaten up by the outrageous crowd who later gathered at the site.

The police, however, called in and both of them were handed over to the law-enforcing authorities in injured condition.

In a similar act on November 19, an alleged dacoit was killed in the Boat Basin area of the city after a citizen offered resistance during a dacoity bid. Initially, the police were quoted as saying that a man riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in the Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argumen t that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating an eye-witnesses account.

SSP South said that the motorcyclist, who died in the incident, was an alleged dacoit and was killed when the vehicle driver opened fire on him in return.

