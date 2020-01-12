Citizens apprehend, torture alleged dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged two dacoits were caught by citizens in Nazimabad area of Karachi here on Sunday night as the two tried to mug people in the area, ARY News reported.

The dacoits were severely beaten up by the outrageous crowd who later gathered at the site.

The police, however, called in and both of them were handed over to the law-enforcing authorities in injured condition.

On November 19, an alleged dacoit was killed in the Boat Basin area of the city after a citizen offered resistance during a dacoity bid.

Initially, police was quoted as saying that a man riding on a vehicle opened fire on a motorcyclist in the Boat Basin area of the city. “Before opening fire, the two sides exchanged a heated argument that led to this unfortunate incident,” said the authorities while narrating an eye-witnesses account.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. However, after the probe into the incident, it was revealed that the one who died in it was an alleged dacoit.

SSP South said that the motorcyclist, who died in the incident, was an alleged dacoit and was killed when the vehicle driver opened fire on him in return.

