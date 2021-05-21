Civil works at K-3 nuclear power plant completed, says PAEC spokesman  

KARACHI: The civil works at the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP)-3 or K-3 has been completed, ARY NEWS reported quoting a spokesman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The PAEC has installed a dome at the K-3, completing civil works at the nuclear plant.

The PAEC said that the K-2 and K-3 nuclear power plant will be completed as per their deadlines and both the nuclear plants will be made operational in 2021 and would be able to produce 2200 megawatt of electricity.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate 1,100 megawatts Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant on Friday at the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter that the premier will inaugurate Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant and the electricity will be added to the national grid.

Shahbaz Gill said that the first nuclear power plant, Kanupp-1, was started in 1960s, whereas, the new reactor unit is being established after almost 60 years.

He added that K-2 nuclear power plant will be run through G3 technology that has been established with the assistance of China.

The nuclear power plant will start generating electricity on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship. It will mark the 30th year of nuclear cooperation between both countries, said Gill.

The federal government has approved the plans for the 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity extension of Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi by establishing two 1.1 GW reactor units including Kanupp-2 and Kanupp-3.

