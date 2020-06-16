Civilian injured in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In yet another ceasefire violation, a civilian has been injured as Indian army troops initiated unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar sector along the LoC targeting civilian population.

Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured, said ISPR. Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in #Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire, read the statement.

Read More: Two children among four injured in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

Earlier on June 9, at least four civilians, including two children and two women, had been seriously injured as Indian army troops initiated unprovoked firing in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along the LOC targeting civilian population.

Comments

comments