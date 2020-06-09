Two children among four injured in Indian firing from across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least four civilians, including two children and two women, have been seriously injured as Indian army troops initiated unprovoked firing in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian forces initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along the LOC targeting civilian population.

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara & Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians incl 2 women & 2 children critically injured. 1/2 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 9, 2020

“Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians, including two women and 2 children critically injured.”

The injured citizens have been shifted to the nearby medical facility. The Injured include Nasreen, 26, Rabia, 24, Momna, 7, and Munshi, 7.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire, read the statement.

Earlier on May 20, at least three civilians had been injured in unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement.

“Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” the military’s media wing had said.

