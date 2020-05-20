Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: At least three civilians were injured in unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

“Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting the civilian population,” the military’s media wing said.

The injured evacuated to nearby health facility and provided with necessary medical care, the ISPR added.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1082 ceasefire violations.

In yet another incident on April 13, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army troops in total disregard to the ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC and deliberately targeting the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

