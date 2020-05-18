Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least one civilian was wounded in an unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian forces continued cease-fire violation at LoC today and resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling at civilian population along Khuiratta sector on the border.

Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics at a house in Jijot village, an innocent citizen sustained serious injuries. Injured evacuated to nearby health facility for medical care. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 18, 2020



“The firing caused serious injury to a man in Jajot village,” said the ISPR blaming Indian forces for resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

The injured was shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In yet another incident on April 13, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army troops in total disregard to the ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC and deliberately targeting the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

Injured have been evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care, the ISPR added. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

