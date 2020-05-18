Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian shelling at LoC: ISPR

line of control (LoC), ISPR, Indian firing shelling

RAWALPINDI: At least one civilian was wounded in an unprovoked Indian firing at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian forces continued cease-fire violation at LoC today and resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling at civilian population along Khuiratta sector on the border.


“The firing caused serious injury to a man in Jajot village,” said the ISPR blaming Indian forces for resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control.

The injured was shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

In yet another incident on April 13, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army troops in total disregard to the ceasefire agreement and international conventions initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LOC and deliberately targeting the civilian population in Baroh, Dhudnial, Rakhchikri and Chirikot Sectors.

Due to indiscriminate Indian fire of heavy weapons and mortars, a two-years-old minor Muhammad Haseeb in the Dhudnial sector, embraced martyrdom while four citizens including a woman and 72-years-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries, reads a statement.

Injured have been evacuated to a nearby health facility for necessary medical care, the ISPR added. Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Two handed death sentence for Sehwan shrine suicide bombing

Pakistan

Balochistan govt decides against easing transport restrictions during lockdown

Health

Death toll reaches 334 as 16 more lose life to COVID-19 in KP

Pakistan

Special flight from US lands at Lahore airport


ARY NEWS URDU