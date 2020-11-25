RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, a man was martyred when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The incident took place in Bagsar Sector along LoC, said the military’s media wing.

“An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced martyrdom due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village,” the ISPR added.

#IndianArmy unprovoked CFV in Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 25, 2020

Days back, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the continuing ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the LOC, resulting in injuries to innocent civilians.

At least 11 innocent civilians including six women and four children had been injured on Nov 23 when the Indian Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control (LOC).

Read more: COAS Bajwa vows to protect civilian population along LoC

According to the army’s media wing, the Indian forces targeted the civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars.

“Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” the ISPR added.

Comments

comments