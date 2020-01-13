CJCSC, Naval chief discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Monday visited Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

He held a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and discussed matters pertaining to professional affairs and overall regional security situation, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Naval chief felicitated General Nadeem Raza on assuming charge of his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reaffirmed the commitment that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its role for harmony and cooperation among the armed forces of Pakistan.

Read more: Gen Nadeem Raza takes charge as CJCSC

He appreciated performance and capabilities of Pakistan Navy for maintaining maritime security in the region.

On November 27, 2019, Lt Gen Nadeem Raza assumed the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) from the outgoing General Zubair Mehmood Hayat at the JS Headquarters.

General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

