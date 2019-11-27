Gen Nadeem Raza takes charge as CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Lt Gen Nadeem Raza assumed the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) from the outgoing General Zubair Mehmood Hayat at the JS Headquarters, ISPR reported.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took to twitter saying “General Nadeem Raza, HI (M) assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters today.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appointed Lt General Nadeem Raza as new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza is a three-star general of the Pakistan Army. He earlier served as the Chief of General Staff.

General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

