CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed orders complete revival of KCR

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday ordered the complete revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), ARY News reported.

Secretary Pakistan Railways and the deputy advocate general Sindh appeared before the apex court.

Hearing the case pertaining to the complete revival of the KCR project at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, the CJP asked the deputy advocate general Sindh about the position of the project.

“Alhamdulillah local train is running the city and the work on the underpasses for the KCR and mass transit plan is underway,” the deputy advocate general Sindh replied.

The secretary of Pakistan Railways apprised the court that KCR can cover 70pc of Karachi, but there are some issues regarding railways land. CJP directed him to talk with the Sindh government, resolve issues and ensure 100 per cent revival of the KCR.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered immediate recovery of the encroached land of the Pakistan Railways. “PR should conduct anti-encroachment operation its self and recover the illegally occupied land”, the order of the SC said.

The court directed the DG Rangers Sindh and the IG Sindh Police to provide security to the staff of the PR during the anti-encroachment drive.

On November 10, the SC had issued contempt notices to the Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government over failure to implement its order regarding the Karachi Circular Railway. The court expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of its order and observed that the authorities didn’t implement its order in letter and spirit.

