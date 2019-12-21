ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday formed a bench for hearing a bail petition of Khawaja Brothers in the Paragon Housing scam, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the apex court comprises of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Ameenuddin Khan will hear the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Monday, Dec 23.

The court has issued notices to Khawaja brothers lawyer Ashtar Ausaf, and the NAB prosecutor for the hearing of bail petition.

An accountability court in a recent hearing of the case had extended the judicial remand of Khawaja brothers till December 23 in the Paragon Housing Society reference.

On October 16, accountability court had rejected acquittal pleas of the two brothers.

Paragon Housing scam

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

A total of 122 people have recorded their statements against Saad and Salman Rafique, according to the reference.

