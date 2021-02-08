CJP Gulzar directs action against lawyers involved in IHC commotion

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad to discuss violent situation emerged in IHC following protest staged by lawyers, ARY News reported.

Sources prior to the development told ARY News that CJP directed to take strict action against outrageous lawyers who stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

No one would be allowed to take law into their hands, said CJP.

The lawyers turned violent after the demolition of illegal chambers in the district and sessions court of Islamabad. The outrageous lawyers entered into chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

Many lawyers, security officials and ARY News journalists sustained injuries after being subjected to torture by the protestors. The injured persons were given first aid by the rescue officials present on the location.

A heavy contingent of police forces rushed to the high court’s building and closed entrance and exit routes.

