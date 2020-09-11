LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday termed the gang-rape of a woman at Lahore motorway as shameful, ARY NEWS reported.

While pointing out the recent incident during the inauguration of the commercial courts portal on the website of the Lahore High Court, the chief justice said that it was shameful that there were no effective safety arrangements for citizens on the highways.

“Passengers had to face serious criminal offenses on the highways regularly,” he said adding that maintaining law and order was the prime responsibility of the government.

The chief justice said that a transparent police system was need of the hour and urged the government to take the matter seriously and restore the integrity of the police force.

The government should intervene and stop personal meddling in police’s affairs, he said while referring to frequent transfer and postings in the police department.

“No police force could not work without proper discipline,” CJP Gulzar Ahmed said adding that lives and property of the masses could not be safeguarded unless police are turned into a professional unit.

He further commented that the incumbent police force is being led by non -professional people.

It is pertinent to mention here that serious questions have been raised on the performance of police force after a woman was gang-raped at Lahore motorway days back.

Read More: Mother of two children gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore

According to details, the woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was going back to the city from Lahore when her car ran out of petrol in the Gujjarpura area at the motorway on Tuesday night. She waited for her relatives and called the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for help.

While she was stranded on the road, two unidentified persons from the nearby area approached the car and forcefully brought the woman out of the vehicle and allegedly raped her in the nearby fields.

The police reached the incident site more than an hour after the first call.

