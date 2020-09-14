Judiciary shall continue to uphold supremacy of constitution: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said the judiciary shall continue to uphold the supremacy of the constitution to foster justice in all circumstances.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This he said while addressing the opening ceremony of the New Judicial Year 2020-21 of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The CJP said justice cannot be delivered and fundamental rights of the people cannot be protected unless the judges are fully independent and under no external pressure.

Commenting on coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, the top judge said that judicial system was also disturbed due to the outbreak of the pandemic and added that pace of solving cases also decreased.

Read more: CJP Gulzar Ahmed terms gang-rape of woman at Lahore motorway shameful

CJP Gulzar said every judge of the superior judiciary is under solemn oath, inter alia, to discharge the duties honestly to the best of his ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and, in all circumstances, to do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

He said it is not only a privilege to be a judge but a heavy-duty is cast upon judges, even under the oath, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and not allow their personal interest to influence the official conduct or official decisions.

Comments

comments