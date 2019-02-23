CJP Khosa urges early disposal of pending cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday asked the lower courts to dispose of the pending cases in an expedition manner.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa asked the lower courts to curb the trend of filling unnecessary petitions and lawyers’ stay pleas and added that these factors were effecting the pace of providing justice to the people.

He said that in case of stay order, hearing dates for the cases should be closer. The chief justice said that special benches had already working for criminal and civil cases.

Read More: Govt committed to provide speedy justice to masses: minister

Earlier, Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on January 27, had said that the The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) led government was committed to provide instant justice to the masses at their doorsteps.

Inaugurating a law chamber in Yadgar-e-Shuhada Block in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Sarwar had said that provision of inexpensive and prompt justice to the people was among the top priorities of the PTI-led government.

