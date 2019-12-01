Ensuring justice incumbent for law dispensers: CJP Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said that Bar and Bench are the two wheels of justice and effective coordination between these is vital for dispensation of justice to the masses.

Addressing a farewell dinner in Bahawalpur, he said that people trust courts so it is incumbent upon us that we provide them justice.

تیسری خواتین جج کانفرنس سے چیف جسٹس آصف سعید کھوسہ کا خطاب۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 30, 2019

The Chief Justice stressed that law and order should be maintained for the development of the country.

The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan also emphasised on the role of women in the judiciary and the country.

He said that active participation of females in the field of law and order should be appreciated and facilitated, he also said that a more conducive environment was essential for women to express and exercise their skills in diverse fields freely.

In conclusion the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that God loves those that ensure fairness and transparency in their day to day affair and those that have been chosen to hand out rulings on earth as torch bearers of truth and virtue must uphold it, come what may.

Yesterday, addressing an event of lawmakers, the CJP called upon seniors to promote young lawyers, the chief justice said there is lot of difference in the knowledge of judges and young lawyers, therefore, the former should guide and treat the latter with affection and patience.

If a young lawyer is unable to respond to a judge’s query, then instead of admonishing, he should guide him. “It is because you [judges] were also once lawyers and elevated to this post after completing a process,” he said.

