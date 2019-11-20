Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday said that a “silent revolution” has reformed judiciary and today the state organ is working freely, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the CJP said that no one can question the credibility of the institution and allegations of “siding with the powerful” are false and unfounded.

“Only the law of the land is supreme in the eyes of judiciary,” said the CJP.

Speaking about the credibility and non-partisan attitude of the court, the Chief Justice said that the court has disqualified two prime minister’s in the past, whilst they were in power and now they are determined to give a verdict on a pending case against a former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Khosa said the court and judiciary were only subservient to the law and such brave moves are a testament to that.

“We have achieved exemplary performances within limited resources and for that, the judiciary should be commended rather than be chastised.”

Referring to a recent speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CJP said that the PM should not criticise the judges and the judiciary and should stop giving “controversial statements regarding the institution.

“The case, the prime minister referred to, I do not want to talk upon that, the prime minister himself is the one who allowed the accused to travel abroad, not the courts,” said Khosa.

The CJP was of the view that the Lahore High Court, in its November 16 decision in former PM Nawaz Sharif’s ECL case, only set the modalities and it was the premier who allowed the PML-N leader to go abroad.

