Prime Minister Imran Khan summons meeting of economic team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a meeting of his economic team, to review the economic conditions, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be attended by Adviser on Finance, Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Chairman FBR, Shabbar Zaidi and other concerned.

According to the sources, the meeting will review the steps being taken to provide relief to the masses. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also issue directives for providing relief to the people, said sources.

Yesterday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh had said the country’s exports registered a 9.6 per cent increase in October.

“Exports of Goods & Services increased by 9.6% in Oct 2019,” he had said in a tweet.

“To provide easy working capital & funds for expansion, Govt & SBP will give additional Rs 300B[illion] in subsidised financing to exporters & Rs 30B will be given in cash instead of promissory notes issued against tax refunds,” he had added.

The finance adviser also claimed, “The government has taken concrete measures to eliminate circular dept by December 2020.” He said that the government put the economy on an upward trajectory of progress and development.

