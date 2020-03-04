SC larger bench under CJP to hear case against Firdous Shamim Naqvi on March 6

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Firdous Shamim Naqvi will face a contempt of court proceeding on March 6 presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan heading a larger bench on the matter, ARY News reported.

A petition filed in the regard against the politician seeks for his earliest removal from office and disqualification.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi currently is the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly and an elected member.

The petition argues that the MPA created obstacles and hindrances in the way of supreme court ordered anti-encroachment operations taking place at the area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Karachi.

The petition goes on to claim that the politician took a chair and seated himself in front of an illegal settlement near Alladin Park and dared the authorities to carry on with the encroachment operation.

“He demanded that the Supreme Court orders for demolition of the property be shared with him, hence the petition deems him an interference in the implementation of court orders and wants him held accountable for using his clout to go against it,” the petition concluded.

