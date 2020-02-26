Disqualification plea filed against Firdous Shamim Naqvi in SHC

KARACHI: A petition seeking disqualification of the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

The contempt of court petition was filed over creating hindrance during anti-encroachment operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

The Supreme Court has directed the Sindh government and Railways to remove all encroachments, including all multi-storeyed buildings that come in the way of Karachi Circular Railways, and ordered to revive the KCR.

The petition read that the opposition leader reached a demolition site near the Alladin Amusement Park and hindered the officials from removing the illegal structure.

“Firdous Shamim Naqvi asked for the apex court orders and remained seated at the site,” it said adding that the provincial lawmaker has hindered the court orders through these acts.

The petitioner asked for including the name of the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly in the Exit Control List (ECL) and should be declared disqualified for life from holding public office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Firdous Shamim has demanded to provide an alternate place to the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) affectees before demolishing their houses in the anti-encroachment drive.

Read More: Govt has moved SC for a better system in Karachi: Asad Umar

On February 07, the opposition leader said that the residences of people should only be demolished when the process for laying down the rail network begins.

“The affectees should be provided a place for living in the government housing schemes,” he demanded and added that each family should at least be given a three-room residence.

He further called for stern action against those who allowed building these encroachments.

Comments

comments