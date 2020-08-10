CJP to Karachi mayor: go home if you lack authority

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed came down hard on the Sindh government and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar over the port city’s state of affairs.

“The mayor says he lacks authority. If this is the case, why don’t you go home,” he remarked, pointing to the mayor. Headed by the chief justice, a bench was hearing cases at the top court’s Karachi registry.

“What have you done to Karachi. The Karachi mayor appears to have enmity towards the city,” the country’s top adjudicator said.

CJP Gulzar was equally critical of the Sindh chief minister and members of his cabinet for just paying visits to the city in luxury vehicles instead of solving issues tormenting citizens.

The Supreme Court ordered removal of all advertising billboards from public and private properties across the city.

The chief justice also took the commissioner to task over mushrooming of billboards across the city. Billboards have been put up everywhere in the city, he remarked. “See buildings on Shahrah-e-Faisal, there are unending advertisements,” he said, wondering how people will be living in these buildings.

