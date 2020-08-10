Those responsible for electrocution deaths be booked, put on ECL: CJP

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over power cuts in the port city and summoned the chief executive officer of K-Electric to explain his position as to load shedding.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed a bench hearing cases at the apex court’s Karachi registry, took the city’s sole power distributor to task over prolonged load shedding and electrocution deaths.

Read More: 21 people killed in three days of rain in Karachi

He remarked that eight to ten people are dying due to electrocution daily but the National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) isn’t doing anything. He said those responsible for electrocution incidents should be booked and their names put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

CJP Gulzar said an FIR of every death from electrocution be registered.

Read More: Supreme Court orders removal of billboards all over Karachi

On July 29, the Nepra had taken “serious notice” of electrocution deaths during recent rains in Karachi and invited citizens to report such incidents to the regulatory body.

In a statement, a spokesperson of NEPRA said that in order to ascertain the real causes behind these incidents and to fix responsibility the regulatory body has created a dedicated email address to receive evidence from the general public and affected families.

Comments

comments