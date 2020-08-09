21 people killed in three days of rain in Karachi

KARACHI: At least twenty-one people died in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon that started on Thursday left a trail of havoc in its wake.

Among those killed in electrocution, roof collapse and drowning incidents are five children. At least twelve people were electrocuted to death during the recent monsoon spell. Several low-lying areas and major roads in the city inundated because of the rain.

Read More: Several Karachi areas deprived of power even on third day of rain

The Korangi EBM Causeway was closed for traffic after the Malir River overflowed. Gulbahar’s Kashmir neighbourhood flooded after Lyari stormwater drain overflowed.

Several parts of the metropolis were deprived of electricity on the third day of rainfall in Karachi on Saturday. Many feeders and PMTs tripped after the rain caused a massive power breakdown in the city.

Read More: FWO cleans three major sewerage drains of Karachi: NDMA

The areas that faced power outages included Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Khudadad Colony, SITE, Qayyumabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Quaidabad, Gulbahar, Khamosh Colony, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Saudabad, PECHS, Defence, Keamari, Lyari, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Malir, Landhi, Old City Area and North Nazimabad.

Read More: Army starts relief operation in rain-hit Karachi: ISPR

The monsoon spell also wreaked havoc in other parts of Sindh.

Comments

comments