Several Karachi areas deprived of power even on third day of rain

KARACHI: Several parts of the metropolis have been deprived of electricity on third day of the rainfall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Many feeders and PMTs have been tripped in Karachi after a downpour caused a massive power breakdown in the city.

The areas facing power outages include Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Khudadad Colony, SITE, Qayyumabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Quaidabad, Gulbahar, Khamosh Colony, Federal B Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, Liaquatabad, Saudabad, PECHS, Defence, Keamari, Lyari, Soldier Bazaar, Saddar, Malir, Landhi, Old City Area and North Nazimabad.

Several areas of the city also facing voltage fluctuations and other power woes damaging electronic appliances and other equipment.

A spokesperson to K-Electric, yesterday said that the process to restore electricity supply is continued across the city, adding that the power restoration was not possible in some areas until the complete drainage of rainwater.

The presence of rainwater causes accidents and affects underground cables, said the spokesperson, adding that the concerned institutions are being appealed to expedite drainage of water in the areas as the presence of rainwater in sub-station and other instalments could result in more damages.

The rain has played havoc in the city, whereas the majority of the roads are submerged with rainwater.

Different parts of the city also received rain on Saturday adding to the woes of citizens and crippling the city life.

The power supply in many areas could not be restored even on Saturday which was disrupted after Friday’s rainfall. According to reports more than 500 feeders of the K-Electric (KE) tripped yesterday.

Comments

comments