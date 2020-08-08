FWO cleans three major sewerage drains of Karachi: NDMA

KARACHI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed cleaning work of the city’s three main storm nullahs in a mere five days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was tasked to clean the sewerage drains in Karachi by Prime Minister Imran Khan, last week.

According to NDMA spokesperson, FWO has completed 100 percent clearance work at the three biggest sewerage drains of Karachi, Gujjar Nullah, Korangi and Muwachh Goth Nullahs. “All 42 chocked points at three sewerage drains have been cleared,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that around 31,000 tons of garbage lifted from the three major sewerage drains of the port city.

Chairman NDMA has been in regular contact with the FWO and other concerned departments with regard to the clearance work, the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is being briefed about the daily progress of the cleaning drive in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army troops had also arrived in Karachi on Friday to assist the civil administration in handling situations arising out of the heavy rains.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistan Army has started relief operations in rain-hit Karachi. Army’s rescue teams along with de-watering pumps and other necessary equipment have started draining out water accumulated in low-lying areas of the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 10 people have died from electrocution in Karachi as the fourth spell of monsoon rainfall continued on the third consecutive day.

The incidents took place in City Court, Civil Hospital, Landhi and Model Colony areas of the metropolis.

