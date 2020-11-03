Clash outside NAB court: Bailable arrest warrants of Capt Safdar issued

LAHORE: A local in Lahore has issued bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Retd Safdar Awan in a case related to clashing police officials outside the accountability court during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz last year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A district kachehri conducted the hearing of a case against Captain Retired Safdar Awan and others over clashing police officials outside a NAB court in 2019.

Judicial magistrate Hafiz Nafees heard the case where the prosecution told him about non-compliance of the orders by accused persons despite being summoned.

Read: Court extends Sanaullah, Safdar’s bail in NAB office attack case

The prosecution pleaded for issuance of warrants of the accused persons to make progress in the trial.

Later, the district kachehri issued bailable arrest warrants of the accused and adjourned the hearing till December 5.

A case had been registered against Captain Retired Safdar Awan and others at Islampura police station in 2019 over scuffle with police officials outside the accountability court during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

