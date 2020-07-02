Clashes erupt at Gujrat prison between inmates, police  

GUJRAT: Clashes have erupted between the police and inmates at the Gujrat District Prison after the latter took charge of the jail premises, injuring two cops, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the inmates at the district jail in Gujrat resorted to violence and climbed up the walls of the prison. They damaged the prison’s infrastructure and set fire to barracks.

The violence caused injuries to two police personnel deployed at the prison, who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have taken precautionary measures around the prison to avoid any jailbreak and had deployed snippers around it to thwart any such attempt. The police have also fired aerial shots and tear gas to disperse the inmates.

Detailing the entire episode, the jail superintendent said that it all started after two groups inside the prison indulged in a physical brawl.

“We have increased the police deployment around the prison,” he said as more personnel were summoned from other districts of the province to tackle the situation.

