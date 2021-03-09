In an unfortunate incident, a student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he had brought to school, injuring him and four other classmates in the United States (US).

According to local media reports, the explosion took place inside a classroom at Newaygo High School in west-central Michigan at 8:52 am.

to the school. The device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates. High School Administration dialed 911 and emergency services arrived on scene. The school was immediately evacuated, and students were transferred to the bus garage. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 8, 2021



The Michigan state police took to Twitter to share findings of an initial investigation, saying that a 16-year-old student had accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device he brought to school.

“The device was detonated in the classroom and injured the 16-year-old and his classmates,” the police said adding that emergency service arrived on the spot after the school authorities called 911.

went to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries.

The classroom teacher also sought treatment at the hospital. The investigation continues into what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 8, 2021

‘The school was immediately evacuated and students were transferred to the bus garage,’ the tweet read.

All Newaygo County schools were placed under lockdown after the incident took place until authorities determined there were no further threats to students.

It further said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene to assist with identifying the explosive materials involved.

