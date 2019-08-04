Web Analytics
Clean Karachi campaign being launched today

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said clean Karachi campaign is being launched on Sunday (today) and it will be made successful by taking all stakeholders along.

In a media briefing in Karachi, he said Frontier Works Oragnisation (FWO) will play an important role in the cleanliness campaign. He said the business community has also offered its cooperation in this regard.

Ali Zaidi said the campaign will be carried out in cooperation with Karachi Metropolation corporation and all the district municipal corporations in the city.

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday, July 31.

The minister, who had also criticised the Sindh government after the post-rain situation in the mega city, will start the movement from August 4, Sunday (today).

Read More: CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announces support for Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ movement

Politicians, celebrities and people from other walks of life are announcing support for the much-needed movement for the metropolis.

