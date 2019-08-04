We would clean Karachi’s drains in first phase, says Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said we will clean the drains and move the trash along the sides so that when the next rain comes, it doesn’t gather again, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He was talking in an inauguration ceremony of ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ Campaign in Karachi.

The minister said they will engage many stakeholders, like local MPAs and MNAs, the city government, and the FWO but they need the people’s help too.

Zaidi said we will make Karachi clean at once, adding that after that, it will be the city’s responsibility to maintain it. He said last night, the FWO officials had sat together with the local bodies officials to see where the trash needed to be removed first and what points it would station its heavy machinery.

He said 50 to 60% of the city live in shantytowns. There is no town planning on how to develop low-income areas, said Zaidi, adding that half of the KPT and Railway department’s land has been encroached upon.

Read more: Two week-long Clean Karachi drive begins

If someone had made a low-income housing scheme, this wouldn’t happen, he added.

The minister the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme would resolve this issue.

We will park the dumpers in certain areas, and we’ll tell you where, and all we ask is for you to bring your trash to them dumpers, he continued.

