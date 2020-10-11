Clerics set 48-hour deadline for govt to arrest Maulana Adil’s killers  

KARACHI: Ulema Committee on Sunday announced a 48-hour deadline for the government to arrest the culprits involved in the assassination of the renowned cleric and head of Jamia Farooqia, Maulana Adil Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The handout issued by the Ulema Committee after a meeting on Sunday read that if killers of the cleric are not arrested within the set deadline then they would be forced to protest and announce a country-wide strike against the incident.

They said that the funeral of Maulana Adil was held in a peaceful manner and now the responsibility lies on the state to take serious measures rather than mere lip servicing.

It further demanded of the government to provide security to the seminary ran by Maulana Adil and other clerics.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony yesterday evening.

Maulana Adil and his driver Maqsood suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.

The law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation of the high profile killing incident as investigation officials gathering footage of CCTV cameras to trace the killers who fled from the crime scene after the murder. The investigation agencies also conducted geofencing of the crime scene.

Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learning and related disciplines in Karachi. He will be laid to rest on the side of his father at Jamia Farooqia phase II.

Comments

comments