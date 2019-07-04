ISLAMABAD: In a case pertaining to climate change in the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Thursday) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa emphasised on the need for solutions to the climate crisis, ARY News reported.

Lawyer Qazi Athar Ali argued in the court that the climate was in dire straits, the glaciers were melting rapidly and the impacts on the environment could turn out to be devastating.

To this the Chief Justice quipped that the glaciers were not melting that rapidly.

Qazi Athar said that the weather conditions in Pakistan had reached dangerous levels and were resulting in deaths.

Extreme weather conditions are a consequence of the rapidly changing climate, added Athar.

The Chief Justice was quick to retort that people were also dying in France due to inclement weather conditions.

Khosa told Athar that he would hear his take on the situation during an appeal on the matter in an official hearing as the issue was global and carried great importance.

The CJ apprised the lawyer that he would be given a full chance to present his case in the appeal’s hearing.

