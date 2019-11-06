Web Analytics
CM Balochistan calls on PM Imran

CM Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters related to progress on ongoing development projects in the province were discussed.

The meeting also discussed political matters.

Read More: Pakistan welcomes Riyadh Agreement: PM Imran Khan

Earlier, President of the Council of State of The Swiss Confederation Jean Rene Fournier called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala and Senator Prof Mehar Taj Roghani were also present during the meeting.

