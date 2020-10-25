CM Balochistan slams Owais Noorani over remarks during PDM rally     

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Sunday criticized the remarks of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Shah Owais Noorani during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Quetta and asked if it was a PDM or a BJP-ruling party of India- rally, ARY NEWS reported.

Owais Noorani called for establishing Balochistan as a separate state, the chief minister said in a message posted on micro-blogging site, Twitter, asking as to whose narrative they were carrying forward.

PDM is speaking in Quetta to make Balochistan a seperate state…Awais Noorani whose narative PDM is doing here…is it BJP jhalsa or PDM? — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 25, 2020



Jam kamal also lamented the PDM leadership for terming Balochistan as a small province and said that they should stop such rhetoric as all provinces of the country are equal and rather Balochistan is the biggest province of the country.

“Their remarks prove that they consider Balochistan as a small province,” he said.

Separately, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill while sharing the section 125 and 126 of the constitution on his Twitter account said that Owais Noorani and the PDM have committed a severe violation of the constitution.

اویس نورانی اور PDM نے آج آئین کی سنگین خلاف ورزی کر دی ہے۔ ریاست کو توڑنے کی بات کی ہے۔ سیکشن 124/125 کی صریحاً خلاف ورزی کی ہے۔ اب وکلا برادری اور بار کونسلز کے آگے آنے کا وقت ہے۔ملک اور ریاست کے خلاف کسی کو حملہ نہیں کرنےدیں گے۔عمران خان ان تمام چوروں کا اکیلا مقابلہ کرے گا pic.twitter.com/KeEJ2VvaAT — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 25, 2020



“They spoke of breaking up the state,” he said and demanded of the lawyer bodies and bar councils to now come forward against it.

Shahbaz Gill further announced that they would not allow anyone to attack the country and Imran Khan would single-handedly led the fight against such elements.

Owais Noorani’s remarks

Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Shah Owais Noorani on Sunday faced criticism from netizens for peddling the Indian narrative regarding Balochistan over his remarks during the PDM rally in Quetta.

“We want Balochistan as an independent state,” Maulana Owais Noorani could be heard as saying during the PDM rally in a viral video.

“Today Balochistan looks like an underdeveloped area of the country,” he said in his speech at the gathering.

