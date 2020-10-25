QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Shah Owais Noorani on Sunday backed the Indian narrative regarding Balochistan during the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) rally in Quetta, exposing the intentions of the opposition-led alliance, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the PDM rally, Maulana Owais Noorani said that they wanted to see Balochistan as an independent state.

“Today Balochistan looks like an underdeveloped area of the country,” he said in his speech at the gathering which was also addressed by top opposition leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed while responding to the remarks of the PDM leader Owais Noorani said that they were advancing the agenda of India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

“They are trying to create divisions within the country,” he said and warned those who are supporting the opposition alliance without knowing their agenda of a grand game for greater Punjab.

“What they have been doing to fuel regional sentiments in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is evident from these speeches,” Murad Saeed said and added that they should speak for the rights of the provinces but should not attack the ideology of Pakistan.

He further said that both Israel and India are conspiring against Pakistan, however, the world has now recognized the state-sponsored terrorism by India.

