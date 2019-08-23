CM Balochistan inaugurates several projects in Gwadar

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday inaugurated several projects in Gwadar, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Jam Kamal inaugurated different projects in Gwadar worth Rs 4 billion. The several projects inaugurated by Balochistan CM included Dam to Gwadar pipeline, Admin block of newly built college, parks and different roads.

Jam Kamal also performed a groundbreaking ceremony of ‘Green Energy’ building.

Meanwhile, All Parties leaders met CM Balochistan and expressed concern over the master plan. The CM ensured the leaders that locals would be benefited most from the new master plan.

Jam Kamal Khan while addressing ceremony of Pak-China Youth Conclave in Gwadar, said that China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has created new employment opportunities for youth as they [youths] are valuable assets of our country.

“We will see an overall improvement in the economy of the country”, he said.

Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Zamark Khan Achakzai, China’s Council General and a large number of male and female students attended the ceremony.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Balochistan’s overall situation and development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

