ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Wednesday) and apprised of development undertakings by the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Balochistan’s overall situation and development projects came under discussion during the meeting.

Punjab government gives special importance to the construction and development of Balochistan, said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar in today’s moot with Baloch Minister.

Sardar Usman Buzdar while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan expressed the desire to expand Dera Ghazi Khan Airport and start foreign flights along with top-notch facilities to be provided to aircraft for night landing.

Read More: PM’s address to the joint NA session over IoK channeled nation’s emotion: CM Buzdar

He also said that Punjab government will set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan and other medical centers will be upgraded to facilitate people.

Both the leaders also strongly condemned Indian move to change the status of Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the Punjab cabinet on August 5 slammed India’s mover of revoking Article-370 from its constitution.

Read More: India again put regional peace at risk: CM Buzdar

The provincials cabinet meeting held in Lahore with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss the current situation in the held valley. The chief minister said that peace and stability could not be secured without solution of Kashmir issue. He urged international comity to play its role for durable peace in region and freedom of Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said that India could not suppress Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through brutalities.

The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the Kashmiris martyred due to the Indian army’s atrocities. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Comments

comments