India again put regional peace at risk: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Indian government again put the regional peace and stability at risk by stripping occupied Kashmir of special status, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdars said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi-led government turned occupied Kashmir into a burring hell owing to grave human rights violations and atrocities.

He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ just and indigenous struggle for self-determination through brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The chief minister said that Indian troops broke all the records of atrocities in the held valley.

He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiri people.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned India over its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and made it clear that Pakistan will raise the issue at every forum.

Addressing a National Assembly session convened to discuss the human rights abuses and India’s unilateral scrapping of special status of the occupied valley, the prime minister had condemned the Indian move in strong words and said that India’s ruling party is following in the footsteps of the Nazi party in Germany by trying to suppress Kashmiri people’s freedom struggle through force.

