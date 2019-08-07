LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar lauded the Prime Minister’s address to the joint session of the National Assembly yesterday (Tuesday) and called it comprehensive and all-encompassing, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Prime Minister’s speech in the joint session reflected the true sentiments of entire Pakistan with regards to India’s recent atrocities and blatant attempt at brutal hegemony over the oppressed in disputed Kashmir.

“PM Imran Khan unveiled the real and wicked face of India,” said CM Buzdar.

He also added that PM Imran Khan reverberated a message of peace, becoming of a true leader and humanitarian.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Indian government again put the regional peace and stability at risk by stripping occupied Kashmir of special status, .

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdars said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi-led government turned occupied Kashmir into a burring hell owing to grave human rights violations and atrocities.

He said that India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ just and indigenous struggle for self-determination through brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The chief minister said that Indian troops broke all the records of atrocities in the held valley.

He said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiri people.

