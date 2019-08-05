Regional peace not possible without resolving Kashmir dispute: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the Punjab cabinet on Tuesday slammed India’s mover of revoking Article-370 from its constitution, ARY News reported.

The provincials cabinet meeting held in Lahore with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to discuss current situation in the held valley. The chief minister said that peace and stability could not be secured without solution of Kashmir issue. He urged international comity to play its role for durable peace in region and freedom of Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said that India could not suppress Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through brutalities.

The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the Kashmiris martyred due to Indian army’s atrocities. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Read More: Sindh Assembly passes resolution against revocation of special status for IoK

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution to condemn elimination of special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the New Delhi government after the revocation of Article 370.

The resolution had stated that it is a condemnable move of the Indian government for removing special status to occupied Kashmir. It had urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to take notice of the development which is tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights and a conspiracy to convert Muslim majority into minority by the Indian authorities.

Comments

comments