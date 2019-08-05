Sindh Assembly passes resolution against revocation of special status for IoK

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to condemn elimination of special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the New Delhi government after the revocation of Article 370 earlier in the day.

The resolution stated that it is a condemnable move of the Indian government for removing special status to occupied Kashmir. It urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to take notice of the development which is tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights and a conspiracy to convert Muslim majority into minority by the Indian authorities.

The resolution strongly condemned Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by usage of illegal weapons.

The resolution also condemned continuous violations of ceasefire line, Line of Control (LoC), by the India.

Moreover, Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday (tomorrow) following a rushed Indian presidential decree abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution.

The move of the BJP government strips off the Indian-occupied Kashmir from its special status.

As per details, the joint sitting will be held at 11am tomorrow to deliberate upon the strained situation in the occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

