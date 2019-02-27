LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the anti-dengue drive across the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review the steps taken for the eradication of dengue at his office, Usman Buzdar directed the line departments to proactively work for the eradication of dengue.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar said that all the line departments should perform their duties with dedication and the devised plan should be fully implemented.

He made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated with regard to eradication of dengue and strict action will be taken where ever leniency is found.

The chief minister said that necessary funds would be provided on a priority basis and shortage of staff will be fulfilled as well. He directed that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to take practical steps against the mosquito-borne disease.

CM Buzdar urged the people to follow precautionary measures and asked the health department to make all arrangements in hospitals for combating the possible dengue outbreak.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on February 17, had chaired a meeting to review steps being taken to eliminate polio virus from the province.

The meeting was called on after detection of a polio case in Lahore few days back. The health minister, prime minister’s focal person on polio, chief secretary, officials of the health department and others are in attendance.

